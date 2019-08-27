Big Brother Naija housemate (BBNaija) Gedoni, has spoken on his reactions after host Ebuka Obi-Uchendu called his name as the person who had the second to the least vote on Sunday August 26, Concise News reports.

After his name was called, Gedoni surprisingly went on his knees, appearing to be a sign of appreciation, an action that passed several messages to fans and housemates.

Reacting Gedoni on his Twitter page on Monday, said he did that to thank God whether he was evicted or not.

He tweeted, “I knelt down in thanks because I had decided to thank God if evicted or saved.”

Meanwhile, Elozonam, who seemed tickled by Gedoni’s awkward reaction, told Diane and Sir Dee about his thoughts on it, saying “Gedoni put on a great performance last night.”

According to him, Gedoni going on his knees after his eviction was announced was a way of saying, “Thank goodness I escaped the drama Ebuka’s questions would have caused me tonight.”