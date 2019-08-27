After getting second strike from Biggie, controversial Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) housemate, Tacha has vowed to be of good conducts, Concise News reports.

Tacha, while speaking with Sir Dee on Monday August 26, said she has realized her faults and promised to remain calm till the end of the show.

Biggie had on Sunday issued Tacha a strike for severally disobeying the rules of the house in her area of disposition,after which he showed her some of the videos of her wrongdoings.

Referencing Article 14, rule one, Biggie said she had always appeared rude to the authorities of the show, as much as she had always given rude replies when questioned.

Biggie however played several footage of her misconducts in the house, while vowing to disqualify her if she does not follow the house rules.

Not pleased with the second strike, the Instagram queen opened up to Sir Dee that she has been optimistic in a rude way.

She said: “I know my flaws, I know my transgressions, I am human and I am sorry if I hurt anyone.

“I’ve been so optimistic maybe in a rude way, that’s an irresistible part of me. I will limit my BRAVERY, chain my pride and strength.”