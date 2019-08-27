Welcome to the Concise News roundup of top BBNaija 2019 headlines for today Tuesday, August 27, 2019.

There seems to be an answered prayer for the viewers of the Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) 2019 show as a result of Gedoni’s eviction from the ‘pepper dem’ house, Concise News understands. The fashion designer and his lover, Khafi, have over time stirred reactions on social media, as a result of their frequent engagement in sex.

For the first time, Big Brother Naija housemate Khafi has won the Head of House challenge, less than 24 hours after the eviction of her lover, Gedoni, was evicted from “Pepper Dem” house. Concise News understands that by virtue of this feat, the UK-Nigerian will lead the house for this week and cannot be nominated for the next round of eviction.

Shortly after the live eviction show on Sunday, August 26, Big Brother Naija(BBNaija) housemates engaged in gossip sessions, Concise News reports. Gedoni and Jackye’s journey in the house ended on Sunday after garnering least number of votes.

4. Biggie Dissolves ‘Team Cruisetopia,’ ‘The Icons’

The Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) show has again taken a new twist, with the dissolution of the ‘team Cruisetopia’ and ‘The Icons’ Concise News reports. With fourteen contestants left in the competition, Biggie dissolved the teams, after which two new ones were created namely: team Enigma and The Legends.

Week eight veto power winner, Ike, has used his authority to save a fellow BBNaijahousemate, Omashola from the week eviction. Omashola was up for eviction after his team, “Legend” lost their game which made everyone of them eligible.

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) housemate Esther has opened up on the kind of feelings she has for Frodd, Concise News understands. Esther made this known when BBNaija host Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, during last Sunday eviction show, asked her to make clarifications on her relationship with Frodd

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) host Ebuka Obi-Uchwedu has apologised to fans over the strike issued to housemate Tacha on Sunday August 26, Concise News reports. Biggie had issued Tacha a strike for severally disobeying the rules of the house in her area of disposition,after which he showed her some of the videos of her wrongdoings.

Winner of Big Brother Africa season 5, Uti Nwachukwu has through social media routed for Mercy as the winner of “Pepper Dem” edition of BBNaija. He reacted to the high vote of the Abuja-based Nigerian after she was put up for possible eviction, insisting she’s the one to beat.

