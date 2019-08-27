Just evicted housemate of the Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) reality show, Gedoni has opened up on the kind of relationship that existed between himself and Venita, Concise News reports.

Speaking during a chat with the show host, Ebika Obi-Uchendu on Monday August 26, Gedoni said he felt nothing for Venita.

He said “I didn’t think for a second that i was going to date Venita, I wanted to play the game which khafi didn’t like but she didn’t tell me at first, then later on we had another talk.

“I heard Venita did the same thing to other couples, i told her this is what this girl is doing and that was when she understood the game and she was like fine, go ahead.”

“if I held Venita from the back, khafi was aware”

Asked about sexual involvement with Khafi, Gedoni said: “moods can come not only from sex, but from foreplay, i’ll let khafi answer this question when she comes out, to say whether we had sex or not. there were intense romance but not sex”

Meanwhile, Venita asked another housemate Sir Dee to warn Gedoni about his affection towards her.

She said: “Gedoni is suddenly showing me affection and I’m tired. I do not want Khafi’s trouble.