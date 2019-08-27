Big Brother Naija housemate (BBNaija) Gedoni has made some revelations about sexual activities with Khafi, hours after his eviction from the house, Concise News reports

Gedoni’s journey in the ‘pepper dem’ house ended during Sunday’s live eviction show, after finishing second to the housemate with the least vote.

Debunking the claims in a Question and Answer session on his official Twitter handle on Monday, Gedoni said they never had sex while he was in the house.

The evicted housemate and Khafi have been spotted severally having what appeared to be sex.

He however stated that Khafi had been celibate for eight years.

Asked why he had constant sex with the police officer, Gedoni said: “Myself and Khafi never had sex.”

“I want to say this, when I got out I only wanted to talk about my work and career and ways to push my brand forward. This competition thought me to be very competitive and I want to put that “ginger” in my life and businesses. But instead, [I] am faced with this questions about Khafi.

“And this is needed to be cleared. Many misunderstandings, misinterpretations, to the point of publications coming from the UK and all, all types of meme and all, it’s a price to pay for fame yes, but we especially, Khafi, doesn’t deserve this.

“[I] Am not saying this to captures any type of relevance, but doing this all for Khafi, because she will do the same and even more. MYSELF AND Khafi NEVER HAD SEX, Take away the hate and give love a chance. If this can’t convince any of you then [I] am done here GOD BLESS YOU ALL #BBNAIJA”.

Meanwhile, a footage recently showed the duo moving their bodies in ecstasy under the sheets, while Esther and Frodd watched them.

Esther couldn’t hide her disappointment as she shook her head.

Also, evicted housemate Thelma stated that Khafi and Gedoni exhausted all the condoms in the house, saying: “Every time, condom will finish, every night, when they are bringing foodstuffs condoms will join, if she gets pregnant, she only wants to because there are enough Christmas clothes in the house.”