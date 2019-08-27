BBNaija 2019: Frodd Washes Esther's Underwear (Photo)

Frodd, a contestant of the 2019 Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) has again been spotted washing the belongings of his love interest, Esther.

Following the sight of the picture, Nigerians expressed their displeasure that the BBNaija contestant stooped so low as to wash the undies of a woman who has no feelings for him.

Frodd has many times made the week eight head of house understand that he has serious interest in her and was ready to do anything.

Amidst this, the 22-year-old lady has always explained to him that she is yet to be sure about how she feels for the fellow housemate, as she would not want to be cheated.

Information also recalls she had made it clear to the investment banker that she was not the perfect woman for him.

It was in the news that Esther also broke the heart of Frodd with a comment which stated that she was hoping to get a perfect match after the show.

The duo was on the couch as they had a conversation on what will happen when the show ends.

She advised him not to worry that he would find the woman of his dreams when the time comes, adding that she is not the one for him.

In a related development, the eastern Nigerian had once been reported to have washed the clothes of his inhouse lover.

After sensing reactions, he opened up that he only had to wash the towel and cardigan because he made use of them.

Meanwhile, speaking to Big Brother, Esther opened up on the kind of feelings she has for Frodd.

Esther made this known when BBNaija host Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, during last Sunday eviction show, asked her to make clarifications on her relationship with him.

“We are cool, I believe that we are still getting to know each other and you can’t really predict what is going on in this place so I will see what happens outside the house.”

Before now, Seyi had said Frodd and Esther’s relationship was not a perfect one, saying “Frodd and Esther’s relationship is toxic and unhealthy. I don’t think they make a good pair.”

Recall that she once declined Frodd’s romantic relationship request on the grounds that she was in a relationship with evicted housemate Nelson.

Seeing the way he treats Esther, Mercy during a conversation with Elozonam and Dianne has once said that his kind of love is rare.

Watch video: