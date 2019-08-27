Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) housemate, Frodd was dumbfounded on Monday August 26 when Esther gave him a shocking response as they conversed, Concise News reports.

The duo were on the couch as they had a conversation on what will happen when the show ends.

Frodd who has been head over heels for Esther fantasized on what will happen thereafter, but was shocked to hear her assure him of getting a perfect match in the future.

Esther advised him not to worry that he would find the woman of his dreams when the time comes, adding that she is not the one for him.

Frodd however, went speechless for a while.

Watch Video below