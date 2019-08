Barcelona's Pique Likens Nigeria's John Ogu To Yaya Toure

Barcelona star defender Gerard Pique has said that Nigeria midfielder John Ogu reminds him of his former teammate Yaya Toure.

Pique disclosed this during his video call with the Super Eagles player on social media.

Ogu had called the 2010 Fifa Fifa World Cup winner to congratulate him after making his 500th appearance for Barcelona in their 5-2 win over Real Betis on Sunday.

Both players have not played together on the field, but they appear to be friends on social media and Pique has likened him to the four-time African Footballer of the Year who won the 2009 Uefa Champions League and two La Liga titles, among other honours at Barcelona.

“You are a great guy and a monster. You remind me of Yaya Toure,” Pique wrote.

Ogu has previously played in Slovenia, Portugal and Israel where he won three top-flight titles and two Super Cups.

He is currently a free agent following his depature from Hapoel Beer Sheva at the end of last season.