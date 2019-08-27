Alleged Rape: Police Grant COZA's Fatoyinbo Bail

Police have granted founder of Commonwealth of Zion Assembly(COZA) Abuja, Pastor Biodun Fatoyinbo administrative bail.

Fatoyinbo’s bail came after hours of questioning by detectives over the allegation of rape levelled against him by celebrity photographer, Busola Dakolo.

Concise News had earlier reported that Fatoyinbo finally surrendered to the Nigerian Police for questioning over rape allegations levelled against him by Busola, wife of popular singer, Timi Dakolo.

It was learnt that Fatoyinbo’s protocol team was sent out of the Force Criminal Investigation Division (FCID) headquarters in Abuja before he was questioned.

Recall that Mrs Dakolo revealed her ordeal in a YouTube interview published on June 28 on the channel, YNaija.

She alleged that the preacher raped her in Ilorin, Kwara State when she was 16.

The First Lady of Nigeria, Aisha Buhari, and some public figures have also called for a thorough investigation of the matter.

The pastor denied the allegations, saying in an official church statement that he had never raped a woman “even as an unbeliever.”

He threatened a lawsuit against Mrs Dakolo and others he accused of defaming his character.

Pastor Fatoyinbo eventually bowed to pressure to step aside from the pulpit in the heat of the allegations.

However, he returned to the pulpit early this month.

The case has generated a lot of reactions from the public since it came out in the open and the people are watching with keen interest to know what will be the outcome.