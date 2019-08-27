12th African Games: Nigeria Win Table Tennis’ Women Doubles’ Gold, Silver Medals

The Nigerian pair of Offiong Edem and Cecilia Akpan on Monday in Rabat won the gold medal in the women’s doubles event of the table tennis competition at the 12th African Games in Morocco.

Concise News reports that they beat teammates Funke Oshonaike and Fatimo Bello 3-2 to win the top honour.

Akan and Edem started the game brightly, winning the first two sets 11-7 11-6.

But the pair of Oshonaike and Bello rallied to win the next two sets 11-7 11-2 to take the game to deuce, where Edem and Akan prevailed 13-11 in the game’s fifth set.

The Nigerian teams had on their way to the final beaten Kenya 3-0, Ethiopia 3-0, Chad 3-0 and South Africa 3-0.

They went on to smash Egypt 3-1 and later 3-2, and then Algeria 3-2.

Falconets eye gold as Flying Eagles aim for final ticket

In related news, Nigeria’s U-20 female team, Falconets, will be battling for the gold medal of the 12th African Games football tournament, after a commanding 3-0 defeat of their Algerian counterparts in Rabat on Monday.

Cynthia Aku put daylight between Nigeria and Algeria with two goals in the first 25 minutes, scoring the first in the 16th minute of play.

Zainab Olapade made sure of a miserable afternoon for the North Africans with a third on the dot of the referee’s final whistle.

The Falconets will now play the winner of the second semi final between host nation Morocco and Cameroon for the gold medal.

Nigeria’s U-20 boys, Flying Eagles will on Tuesday take on their Malian counterparts in the semi finals of the men’s tournament.

The Flying Eagles drew with Burkina Faso 1-1 and Morocco 2-2 and defeated South Africa 2-1 to reach the last four at this tournament.

To the seven-time African champions, the Malians are kind of familiar customers, after both teams also clashed in the semi finals of this year’s Africa U-20 Cup of Nations in Niger Republic.

The encounter ended 1-1 in regulation and extra time but the Malians triumphed after penalty shootout.