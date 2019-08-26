The Governor of River State, Nyesom Wike, has distanced himself from speculations that he ordered the demolition of a mosque in the state capital, Port Harcourt

Concise News learned that the Muslim Right Concern (MURIC) had accused Wike of ordering demolition of the Trans-Amadi Central Mosque on Tuesday, August 20, 2019.

But Wike described the claim as unfortunate as he addressed journalists at the location, saying it was the handiwork of mischief makers attempting to create disaffection.

The governor maintained that there was no Mosque on ground and hence nothing was demolished.

“I received calls from several prominent Nigerians on the fake news being circulated online. I have come here with reporters and you can see there was no Mosque here,” he said.

“It is most unfortunate that fickle-minded persons will claim that a Mosque was demolished at this place when no Mosque existed here. The story was concocted by mischief makers to score cheap points.”

Wike explained that some persons started erecting illegal foundations at the disputed land, even though they had no approval to embark on any construction work.

He said, “They came here to erect an illegal structure. There was no approval from the State Government for any structure to be erected here.

“The persons who started the foundation had already dragged the State Government to court on the disputed land. The Rivers State Government won the case. What they attempted to do was to start the illegal construction to tie the hands of the State Government.”

Wike stated that several Mosques constructed on the approval of the State Government exist across Port Harcourt and other major towns in the State.

He added, “The government gave them notice not to do anything on the land. But they went ahead with the illegal foundation and the relevant agency stopped them.

“Why would we want to bring down any Mosque, when there are other Mosques across the State? What is the Special interest in this one?”