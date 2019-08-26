The Presidency has vowed to be ruthless with members of the banned Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) if they attack President President Muhammadu Buhari in Tokyo, Japan, Concise News reports.

Concise News understands that the leader of the pro-Biafra group, Nnamdi Kanu, had over the weekend ordered his members to attack Buhari.

Buhari will be taking part in the 7th Tokyo International Conference on African Development.

Kanu had also said IPOB members would arrest President Buhari, the one he claims died in January 2017 and buried in Saudi Arabia.

“The Japanese authorities we know are best placed to unravel and confirm the true identity of Jubril,” Kanu claimed.

Members of the group had jetted out to Japan from across the globe as were seen with the Biafran flags waiting for Buhari.

But while reacting to the development, the Chairman of Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDComm), Abike Dabiri-Erewa, said the planned attack was disrespectful and careless.

She said this on Monday, adding that such act would not be condoned by the government.

“The call to attack President Buhari in Japan by Nnamdi Kanu is not just careless but also disrespectful to the core,” she told Lagos FM.

“Who does he think he is? If his group tries anything in Japan, I personally will take it upon myself to see that they are dealt with this time around.

“We are yet to forgive them on the assault on Senator Ike Ekweremadu (in Germany) and they are planning to disrupt the President’s visit in Japan.”

Kanu Writes Japanese Govt

Meanwhile, Kanu wrote the Japanese Emperor, alleging that Buhari’s visit to Japan would desecrate the country’s royal throne.

Concise News understands that Buhari on Sunday left Nigeria for Japan for the African Development summit.

However, the pro-Biafra group leader, Sunday, said Buhari’s visit would damage the ancient values of the Japanese people.

He said, “the Nigerian President visit of the esteemed and revered throne of Chrysanthemum Emperor Naruhito of Japan, is a likely desecration of the Royal Palace in Tokyo.

“Yesterday August 24, 2019, I took the liberty of writing to the court of His Imperial Majesty of the most esteemed and revered Throne of Chrysanthemum Emperor Naruhito of Japan, on the likely desecration of the royal palace in Tokyo with the presence of Nigeria President.

“I most respectfully drew the attention of His Imperial Majesty to the damaging impact the presence of Nigeria President would have on the ancient values of the Japanese society that prides itself in upholding the highest standards of honour and probity.

“I equally requested the Emperor use his considerable standing as the symbol of Japan to demand an honest investigation into some of the issues we have raised over who the President is.”