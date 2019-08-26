The Federal Government’s empowerment scheme N-Power has congratulated Afolabi Imoukhuede on his reappointment as Senior Special Assistant to the President on Job Creation, Concise News reports.

This online news medium reported that in a letter signed by the secretary to the government of the federation Boss Mustapha, the Edo-born Imoukhuede was directed to continue overseeing the “implementation and expansion of the N-Power Youth Job Creation Programme of the Federal Government across the Federation and all other matters relating to the National Job Creation programmes of President Buhari’s administration.”

While reacting to the development, N-Power took to its Twitter handle to write: “And finally, Congratulations to a man we all know who has been at the forefront of N-Power, Mr. Afolabi Imoukhuede on his reappointment as Senior Special Assistant to the President on Job Creation.”

The N-Power programme is one of the Social Investment Programmes of the Nigerian Government.

From available data, the scheme currently engages no fewer than 500,000 youth graduates deployed to provide public health services in teaching, health, agriculture and tax and monitoring.

It also engages another 200,000 non-graduates in training or on attachment to organisations as interns.

About Afolabi Imoukhuede

Prior to his appointment to national assignment, Imoukhuede is the pioneer Chief Executive Officer of MCS Consulting Limited. An Accountant by profession, he is an experienced International Development consultant with sector focus in construction, real estate and small business development. He is also a certified Project Management and Human Capital consultant with particular emphasis on the Technical, Vocational Education and Training (TVET).

He is initiator and champion of the #SkillUp initiative, an Industry-Backed Technical Skills Competency Development solution designed to mitigate current dearth of skilled and competent technicians in the various industries by developing competent enterprise builders and wealth creators. #SkillUp is in partnership with the global certification awarding body: City & Guilds of London, the Government and the Industries.