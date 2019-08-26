Nigeria needs divine intervention to succeed as a nation, according to the Founder of the Mountain of Fire and Miracles Ministries (MFM) Daniel Olukoya.

Olukoya also noted that God has a purpose for Nigeria, urging Christians in the country to pray more for its success.

He said this on Sunday as the MFM ended its 30th anniversary celebrations held at Prayer City, along the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway, Ogun State.

“We need divine intervention as a nation but I’m a believer in one Nigeria and I believe God has a purpose for where we are.

“I keep telling people that if we look at the map of Africa, it looks like a gun and Nigeria is at the trigger end of it so God has a purpose for us and I believe if Christians pray more and do what they should do everything will be fine.”

He added that anybody who wants to fulfill his or her destiny must become a friend of God “because God has the plan of everybody and he knows the best.

“You must obey God and live a clean holy life so that you will be able to fulfill your destiny.”

On how the MFM had fared since its inception, he said: “The 30-year journey has been glorious and hectic because when we started it was not easy and a lot of people were against us but to the glory of God they are all doing the same thing now.

“The church should be habitation of truth and prayer but when churches abandon prayer a lot of things go wrong with the nation. Christians should be closer to God, Bible addicts and live a holy life.”

In addition, he stated that “My agenda is for the youths to devote their time for useful endeavours and this recognition of first-class students has encouraged them to read more and study hard and I’m sure with what happened today, it will also encourage others to do better.

“We have over 600 first-class graduates in the church because of that decision.”