What Embassy Said About 77 Nigerians Listed By FBI

The 77 Nigerians accused to have committed fraud in the US by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) have been condemned by the Nigerian embassy in Washington DC.

Concise News last Thursday reported that the FBI released full details and identities of 80 suspected fraudsters, with many being Nigerians, arrested in the United States.

Named as lead suspects were Valentine Iro, 31, and Chukwudi Christogunus Igbokwe, 38.

The 77 suspects were named by Nick Hanna, the U.S. Attorney for Central District of California, at a news conference on Aug. 22.

Hanna said the fraud cases involved suspects conniving with federal and state agents to dupe unsuspecting victims of their money.

In a statement reacting to the FBI list signed by Mohammed Suleiman, the Senior Counsellor/Head of Chancery, for the Ambassador, retired Justice Sylvanus Nsofor, said the Federal Government “condemns such criminal acts in all ramifications”.

Noting that Nigerians are generally law-abiding and hardworking people, the embassy advised against stereotyping on the basis of few bad eggs.

It said: “The Embassy wishes to reaffirm that Nigerians are generally law-abiding and hardworking people wherever they are, including in the U.S.

“We wish to reiterate her willingness to cooperate with the government of the U.S. in accordance with the laid-down universal human rights and due legal processes in the interest of our national.”

“The Embassy, therefore, appeals to her citizens in the U.S. to remain calm and continue to observe the laws of the host country at all times,” NAN quoted him as saying.