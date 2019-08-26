Uti Nwachukwu Predicts Mercy's Victory For 2019 BBNaija

Winner of Big Brother Africa season 5, Uti Nwachukwu has through social media routed for Mercy as the winner of “Pepper Dem” edition of BBNaija.

He reacted to the high vote of the Abuja-based Nigerian after she was put up for possible eviction, insisting she’s the one to beat.

According to the television personnel, he congratulated her in advance and urged the rest would-be finalist to manage their positions.

“Omooo!!! No contest !!! #Mercy is DEFINITELY winning this year #BBNaija

“congratulations in Advance!! The rest peeps and their fans can fight for 2nd to 5th position,” he tweeted with a laugh out smiley.

Meanwhile, he had one time taken to Twitter to lament about all the housemates of the ongoing 2019 reality TV show.

The reality TV star said the “pepper dem” housemates are relying on what former housemates did.

He added that their strategy of character adoption has made the show somewhat boring.

Uti went further to state that those who have chosen not to act like past contestants have just been average participants.

Prior to the time, he had once caused a stir when he described Cee-C as the most successful contestant of the “Double Wahala” edition.

Recalling a few of her achievements after the game, the media personality through social media lauded her deeds.

Using the popular saying, “Many are called but few are chosen,” Uti emphasized that the business mogul was among the chosen one who had plans and was ready to fulfill them.

He went further to make reference to his quote after the competition ended in their set.

Uti said, although Cee C whose real name is Cynthia Nwadiora did not win the grand prize, she is performing beyond winning the grand prize.

Hurt by his comment, one contestant of the edition, Ifu Ennada, compared Uti Nwachukwu to a Nollywood actor, Alex Ekubo.

“No be who first start race dey win am and this man @alexxekubo is a testament to this. With all his super achievements, expensive cars and enviable lifestyle, he stays humble and tries to bring others up,” Ennada wrote.