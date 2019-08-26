President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday arrived at Haneda Airport in Yokohama, Japan, for the seventh Tokyo International Conference on African Development (TICAD).

Concise News understands that the conference themed ‘Africa and Yokohama, Sharing Passion for the Future’, will take place from August 28 to 30, 2019.

President Buhari was accompanied by Governors Babagana Zulum of Borno, AbdulRaham AbdulRazaq of Kwara, and Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos.

Ministers and other top government officials are also part of Buhari’s team.

Buhari’s participation will be his second, having attended TICAD6 in Nairobi, Kenya, in August 2016.

While in Japan, the Nigerian leader is expected to push for broader Japanese assistance in the areas of science and technology.

Buhari and his delegation are also expected to push for assistance in the areas of human resource development, education, agriculture, power, health and disaster risk reduction.

It was learned that the Japanese Prime Minister and host, Shinzo Abe, will perform the Opening Session of the conference.

The Conference, formed in 1993, is the largest international meeting held in Japan which “provides an open forum that generates innovative discussion among various stakeholders on African development.”

Participants are drawn not only from African countries, but also international organisations, private companies and civil society organisations involved in development.

It was gathered that TCAD7 is expected to focus on Africa’s “economic transformation and improvements in business environment and institution through private investment and innovation; promotion of resilient and sustainable African society for human security; and peace and stability in support of Africa’s domestic proactive efforts.”

Nigeria has gained tremendously since her participation in TICAD6 at the highest level, during which Japan pledged $30 billion investment “for the future of Africa combined with the private sector;” $10 billion infrastructure investment, and $500 million for vocational training of 50,000 Africans.

The Nigerian leader is expected back in Abuja on Saturday, August 31.