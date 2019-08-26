Sylva Speaks On Buhari's Plan For Crude Oil Production

Nigeria’s Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Timipre Sylva, on Monday declared that the President Muhammadu Buhari administration would work towards preventing losses in crude oil production.

Sylva made this known during his ‘thank you tour’ of his hometown of Okpoama in Brass and Opu-Nembe, Nembe, areas of the state.

Sylva said that the government would pursue the issue of sanitization of the petroleum sector and the adoption of a zero policy to crude oil production loss with all seriousness.

He said, “First, we will need to sanitize the oil industry. I believe that we cannot condone losses in crude oil production. We must ensure zero loss. we must not lose any crude oil. we must also develop our abundance gas deposits in the sector, and generally sanitize the sector.”

The minister, who was welcomed into the ancient city of Nembe Kingdom, explained that his visit to his hometown is in appreciation of the support shown to him during the last National Assembly and Presidential elections.

Sylva, who is also the leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Bayelsa, also received some decampees in Nembe City.

He thanked the people for the warm reception and confidence reposed on him and assured them that he would use his new position to attract development to the state and the region.

Sylva was accompanied by the Senator representing Bayelsa East, Bishop Biobarakuma Degi, House of Representatives member representing Brass-Nembe Federal Constituency, Hon. Israel Sunny-Goli, General Kojo Sam, Engineer Fakuma Ilagha, Assemblymember representing Brass Constituency-2, Hon. Timi Omubo-Agala and other party faithful.

On the forthcoming governorship election in the state, Sylva assured the people of the state that the APC would win.

He said, “APC is winning the Governorship election. We are taking it. It is very clear. It is very clear. The deaf can hear and even the blind can see. It is very clear we are going to win.”