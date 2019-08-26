Japanese, clad in Nigerian attire, on Monday welcomed President Muhammadu Buhari to Japan for the 7th Tokyo International Conference on African Development (TICAD7).
The arrival of Buhari in the Asian country was confirmed in a tweet by the Nigerian Presidency.
“President @MBuhari arrives Japan ahead of the 7th Tokyo International Conference on African Development, on 26th August 2019. Pictured with Gov Samuel Ortom of Benue State, Min of Foreign Affairs,” the tweet read.
President @MBuhari arrives Japan ahead of the 7th Tokyo International Conference on African Development, on 26th August 2019. Pictured with Gov Samuel Ortom of Benue State, Min of Foreign Affairs @GeoffreyOnyeama and Nigerian Ambassador to Japan Mohammed Gana Yisa. #PMBinJapan pic.twitter.com/DsSCXqiudb
— Presidency Nigeria (@NGRPresident) August 26, 2019
President Buhari on Sunday departed Abuja, Nigeria’s capital, for Japan to attend the Conference.
Concise News understands that the event holds from August 28 to 30, 2019.
While in Japan, the Nigerian leader is expected to push for broader Japanese assistance in the areas of science and technology.
Buhari and his delegation are also expected to push for assistance in the areas of human resource development, education, agriculture, power, health and disaster risk reduction.
The President traveled with Governors Babagana Zulum of Borno, AbdulRaham AbdulRazaq of Kwara, Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos, and Samuel Ortom of Benue state.
Ministers and other top government officials are also part of Buhari’s team.
Japanese Prime Minister and host, Shinzo Abe, will perform the Opening Session of the conference with the theme, “Africa and Yokohama, Sharing Passion for the Future.”
“He will attend a State Banquet and also honour the invitation of Emperor Naruhito to a Tea Reception at the Imperial Palace, Tokyo. In addition to a bilateral meeting with Prime Minister Abe, the Nigerian President will also attend some side-events and meet chief executive officers of some Japanese companies with huge investments in Nigeria,” Buhari’s media aide, Femi Adesina, had said in a statement issued on Friday.
The Conference, formed in 1993, is the largest international meeting held in Japan which “provides an open forum that generates innovative discussion among various stakeholders on African development.”
Participants are drawn not only from African countries, but also international organisations, private companies and civil society organisations involved in development.
The Nigerian leader is expected back in Abuja on Saturday, August 31.