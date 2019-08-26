Japanese, clad in Nigerian attire, on Monday welcomed President Muhammadu Buhari to Japan for the 7th Tokyo International Conference on African Development (TICAD7).

The arrival of Buhari in the Asian country was confirmed in a tweet by the Nigerian Presidency.

“President @MBuhari arrives Japan ahead of the 7th Tokyo International Conference on African Development, on 26th August 2019. Pictured with Gov Samuel Ortom of Benue State, Min of Foreign Affairs,” the tweet read.

President @MBuhari arrives Japan ahead of the 7th Tokyo International Conference on African Development, on 26th August 2019. Pictured with Gov Samuel Ortom of Benue State, Min of Foreign Affairs @GeoffreyOnyeama and Nigerian Ambassador to Japan Mohammed Gana Yisa.

President Buhari on Sunday departed Abuja, Nigeria’s capital, for Japan to attend the Conference.

Concise News understands that the event holds from August 28 to 30, 2019.