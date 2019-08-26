Renewed Tiv-Jukun Crises Claim 300 Houses In Taraba State

Over 300 houses have been set on fire following renewed clashes between the Jukun and the Tiv in Taraba State, Concise News reports.

This news medium gathered that some suspected Jukun militants attacked a Tiv village – Tor-Damsa, in Donga local government area – in the early hours of Saturday.

The development, according to some eyewitnesses, made thousands of persons homeless.

A resident of the affected community Terkuma Tsetim was quoted by Idoma Voice as claiming that the attackers who were up to 500, wore military uniform.

In his reaction to the recent attack, a Tiv activist in Taraba state Stephen Butu, called for calm, cautioning against reprisals by his people.

He urged the Tiv to support Governor Darius Ishaku in tackling the age-long crisis between the two ethnic groups.

Concise News understands that the Tiv-Jukun crises have led to the loss of properties worth billions of naira.

These properties include private and public schools, health facilities and places of worships.

Also, hundreds of lives have gone via the crises.

Wadume: End Not In Sight

Concise News in a related development had reported that another member of the arrested kidnap Kingpin, Hamisu ‘Wadume’ Balla has been arrested in Wukari area of Taraba State, Concise News reports.

It was gathered that the home of suspect simply identified as ‘Uche’ was busted in the early hours by a detachment of operatives from the Inspector-General of Police Intelligence Response Team (IRT) drawn from units across the country.

This latest arrest now makes it six members of the gang in custody of the police with several arms recovered.

The team also recovered thirteen vehicles and identified over twenty houses allegedly owned by the kingpin.

Deputy Commissioner of Police, Abba Kyari, who leads the IRT, presented the gang leader Hamisu Balla before a military investigative panel for interrogations last week.

Submission of a report by the 7-man investigative panel to the Chief of Defence Staff is expected to take place on Monday.