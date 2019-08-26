The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, (NSCDC) on Sunday warned prospective applicants not to give out money to anyone with the aim of securing employment.

Concise News gathered that NSCDC declared that its recruitment exercise was free of charge.

The Media Assistant to NSCDC Commandant-General, Ekunola Gbanga in a statement said anyone with “vital information concerning suspected fraudsters to report to the nearest Corps stations.”

The corps reiterated that its ongoing recruitment process was completely “free of charge” and executed in an equitable and transparent manner.

NSCDC warned the “public and especially applicants not to have any financial dealings with anyone as a guarantee for the recruitment into the service.”

The Corps said it was working to apprehend the perpetrators of the illegal activities.

Ekunola said: “Information reaching the NSCDC indicates that some unscrupulous individuals were extorting money from unsuspecting applicants/candidates under the false impression that they can guarantee their eventual recruitment into the Service.

“Therefore, no applicant is required to make any payments to any individuals or bank accounts at any time during the recruitment process.”

This News medium had earlier reported that the Civil Defence, Fire, Immigration and Prisons Board, CDFIPB, on Friday announced the commencement of recruitment into the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC).

According to a statement by the Secretary of CDFIPB which was posted on NSCDC Facebook page, the recruitment would be in six categories.

It directed applicants to commence their online registration from 10th August 2019 to 7th September 2019.

Also, the statement directed qualified candidates on how to apply.

The statement entitled: “Recruitment into the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps” reads in full:

The Civil Defence, Fire, Immigration and Prisons Board (CDFIPB) is inviting applications from suitably qualified candidates for full-time appointments to fill existing vacancies in the following positions in the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps;

*MEDICAL AND HEALTH SERVICES*

*CATEGORY A: Superintendent Cadre*

Superintendent of Corps (SC) Medical Doctors, CONMESS 02

Superintendent of Corps(SC) Dentist CONMESS 02

Superintendent of Corps(SC) Optometrists CONMESS 02

Applicants must be holders of M.B.B.S; M.D; M.D.S; or equivalent from recognized universities.

*CATEGORY B: Inspectorate Cadre*

Inspector of Corps (IC) Nursing CONHESS 07.

Applicants must be registered Nurses (RN), Registered Midwives (RM) or Registered Nurses/Midwives (RNM) obtained from recognized institutions.

Assistant Inspector of Corps (AIC) CONPASS 06.

Applicants must be holders of Diploma in Community Health, Medical Records, Pharmacy, Food and Nutrition, Health Education, Health Information Management, Laboratory, Environmental Technician and other Health/Medical related fields.

*CATEGORY C: Assistant (CAII) CONPASS 04*

Applicants must be holders of Certificate in Community Health, Medical Records, Pharmacy, Food and Nutrition, Health Education, Health Information Management, Laboratory, Environmental Technician and other Health/Medical related fields.

*GENERAL DUTY*

*CATEGORY A: Superintendent Cadre*

Assistant Superintendent of Corps II (ASCII) CONPASS 08

Applicants must be holders of first degree from recognized Universities in the following areas:

Humanities, Social Science, Psychology, Estate/ Town Planning, Public Health, Food Sciences, Social Works, Security, Criminology and Operational Research etc.

*CATEGORY B: Inspectorate Cadre*

i. Senior Inspector of Corps (SIC), CONPASS 08

Applicants must be holders of Higher National Diploma (HND) Certificates obtained from recognized institutions.

ii Inspector of Corps (IC)

Applicants must be holders of NCE or its equivalent in any field from recognized institutions or holders of Registered Nurses (RN), Registered Nurses/Midwives (RNM) obtained from recognized institutions.

*Assistant Inspector of Corps (AIC)*

Applicants must be holders of National Diploma (ND) obtained from recognized Polytechnics/institutions, or holders of certificates in Community Health, Pharmacy and Health Education.

*CATEGORY C: Assistant Cadre*

i. Corps Assistant (CAII) CONPASS O4

GCE Ordinary Level, SSCE/NECO or their equivalents with a minimum of five (5) credits in not more than two (2) sittings, which should include at least English and Mathematics.

ii. Corps Assistant (CAIII) CONPASS 03

Applicants must be holders of GCE ordinary level, SSCE/NECO or their equivalents with a minimum of three credits in not more than two (2) sittings, which include at least English or Mathematics or Trade Test Grade III. (Artisans, Motor Driver, Mechanics, Auto Electricians, Plumbers, Carpenters, Masons, etc).

*DRIVERS/MECHANICS*

“Assistant Cadre:-*

Corps Assistant (CAII) CONPASS 04

Applicants must be holders of Trade Test Grade II. ( Motor Drivers, Mechanics, Auto Electricians, etc).

Corps Assistant (CAIII) CONPASS 03

Applicants must be holders of Trade Test Grade III. (Motor Drivers, Mechanics, Auto Electrician, etc )

Note: National Driver’s License is required for all prospective drivers.

*ARTISANS*

Assistant Cadre:-

Corps Assistant (CAII) CONPASS 04