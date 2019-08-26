The English Premier League matchday fixtures for week three were full of intrigues as most of the visiting teams got the better of their hosts.

There were seven wins on the road with Crystal Palace’s stunning win at Manchester United one of the surprises.

Newcastle United’s victory over Tottenham at White Hart Lane was the icing on the cake for the visiting teams.

Joelinton’s first-half goal gave Newcastle United a shock 1-0 victory at Tottenham on Super Sunday, securing their first points under Steve Bruce. After a summer of discontent, Newcastle got off the mark in the Premier League thanks to some lax Spurs defending, as record signing Joelinton slotted home for his first goal for the club (27).

Forward Sergio Aguero bagged a brace as Champions Manchester City moved next to leaders Liverpool in the Premier League after spanking hosts Bournemouth 3-1 on Sunday. Aguero netted the opener in the 15th minute, turning Kevin de Bruyne’s cross into the bottom left corner from eight yards. England international Raheem Sterling made it 2-0 in the 43rd minute, as he flicked a shot beyond Aaron Ramsdale after a beautiful David Silva pass.

Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah scored twice as the Reds thrashed Arsenal 3-1 at Anfield to maintain their position at the top of the English Premier League table. Jurgen Klopp’s men maintained their 100 per cent record in the process as Arsenal, the only other side in the top flight to win their first two games, succumbed at Anfield. Joel Matip put Liverpool ahead with a powerful header from Trent Alexander-Arnold’s corner four minutes before the interval.

England international Marcus Rashford missed a penalty as Crystal Palace stunned Manchester United with an injury-time winner at Old Trafford, their first at the Theatre of Dreams since 1989. Full-back Patrick van Aanholt netted in the 93rd minute, thumping in as the ball broke loose following Wilfried Zaha’s burst forward. Daniel James thought he had rescued a point for United when he curled in a delightful equaliser in the 89th minute following neat build-up from Rashford and Anthony Martial.

Frank Lampard’s Chelsea recorded their first win in the current English Premier League season as the Blues defeated Norwich City 3-2. Tammy Abraham’s goals against Norwich will “do wonders for his confidence” and the striker will get “better and better”, says Chelsea manager Frank Lampard.

EPL Matchday 3 Results

Aston Villa 2 – 0 Everton

Norwich City 2 – 3 Chelsea

Brighton 0 – 2 Southampton

Man United 1 – 2 Crystal Palace

Sheffield 1 – 2 Leicester City

Watford 1 – 3 West Ham United

Liverpool 3 – 1 Arsenal Bournemouth 1 – 3 Man City

Tottenham 0 – 1 Newcastle United

Wolverhampton 1 – 1 Burnley

English Premier League (EPL) Table After Matchday 3

Pos Team P W D L GD Pts 1 Liverpool 3 3 0 0 6 9 2 Man City 3 2 1 0 7 7 3 Arsenal 2 2 0 1 0 6 4 Leicester City 3 1 2 0 1 5 5 Burnley 3 2 0 1 3 6 6 Man Utd 3 1 1 1 3 4 7 Tottenham 3 1 1 1 1 4 8 Brighton 3 1 1 1 1 4 9 Sheffield United 3 1 1 1 0 4 10 Crystal Palace 3 1 1 1 0 4 11 Bournemouth 3 1 1 1 -2 4 12 Everton 3 1 1 1 -1 4 13 Chelsea 3 1 1 1 -3 4 14 West Ham 3 1 1 1 -3 4 15 Wolves 3 1 2 0 0 3 16 Aston Villa 3 1 0 2 -1 3 17 Norwich 3 1 0 2 -2 3 18 Southampton 3 1 0 2 -2 3 19 Newcastle United 3 0 0 2 -2 3 20 Watford 3 0 0 3 -6 0

EPL Top Scorers After Matchday 3

Player Goals Assists

Teemu Pukki

Norwich 5 1

Raheem Sterling

Man City 4 0

Mohamed Salah

Liverpool 3 1

Ashley Barnes

Burnley 3 0

Marcus Rashford

Man Utd 2 1

Anthony Martial

Man Utd 2 1

Sergio Aguero

Man City 2 0

Tammy Abraham

Chelsea 2 0

Sebastien Haller

West Ham 2 0

Daniel James

Manchester United 2 0

Mason Mount

Chelsea 2 0

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

Arsenal 2 0

Harry Kane

Tottenham 2 0

Todd Cantwell

Norwich 1 2

Lucas Moura

Tottenham 1 1

Erik Lamela

Tottenham 1 1

Danny Ings

Southampton 1 1

Tanguy Ndombele

Tottenham 1 1

Sadio Mane

Liverpool 1 1

Roberto Firmino

Liverpool 1 1