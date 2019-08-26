Welcome to the Concise News roundup of top 10 Nigerian newspapers headlines for today, Monday, August 26th, 2019.

President Muhammadu Buhari on Sunday departed Abuja, Nigeria’s capital, for Japan to attend the 7th Tokyo International Conference on African Development, his media aide Femi Adesina said in a Facebook post on Sunday. Concise News understands that the event holds from August 28 to 30, 2019.

The Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR) has played down speculation of possible fuel scarcity in Nigeria following the failure of petroleum marketers to load at depots for days. Concise News learned that DPR Operations Controller for Lagos, Wole Akinyosoye, said that the government of Lagos had met with the Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN) with a view to resolving the problem.

Rights group SERAP has asked the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abukabar Malami (SAN), to develop public registers for corrupt Nigerians, including state governors, charged with and convicted since 1999. SERAP made the request in an open letter to the minister dated August 23, 2019 and signed by SERAP’s Deputy Director, Kolawole Oluwadare.

No fewer than 23 Nigerians are on death row in Saudi Arabia due to drug-related offenses, Concise News has learned. The suspects were said to have concealed narcotic substance in their rectum, an act that contravenes Saudi Arabia’s narcotic and psychotropic substances rules.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) said that it had placed all its officers and men nationwide to track the 80 Nigerians indicted by the Federal Bureau of Investigation over Business Email Compromise and wire fraud. This is as the agency awaits further details of the list released at the weekend by the American security agency, even as its operatives and FBI had been working on some joint projects to tract wire fraud.

The Kogi State chapter of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has described the tribunal’s ruling nullifying the election of Senator Dino Melaye (PDP- Kogi West), as murder of democracy. The PDP in a statement signed by Bode Ogunmola, spokesman of the party, charged all its supporters to remain unperturbed by the nullification of Senator Dino Melaye’s (Kogi West) election.

Kaduna State government has announced the commencement of the recruitment of over 5,000 Primary Health Care (PHC) workers as part of efforts to improve on its health delivery service. It also said it will complete the rehabilitation of the 255 PHC facilities across the state by October.

The immediate-past Minister of Communication, Adebayo Shittu, has revealed that he was shocked when his name was not included on President Muhammadu Buhari’s ministerial list. Shittu said although he did not expect that he would not be reappointed, as a Muslim, he took it as his fate.

Forward Sergio Aguero bagged a brace as Champions Manchester City moved next to leaders Liverpool in the Premier League after spanking hosts Bournemouth 3-1 on Sunday. Aguero netted the opener in the 15th minute, turning Kevin de Bruyne’s cross into the bottom left corner from eight yards.

That's the roundup of top 10 Nigerian newspapers headlines this morning.