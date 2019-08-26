Namibia President Cries For Economic Freedom

Namibians should use the prevailing peace and stability to unite and seek economic freedom, the country’s President Hage Geingob said on Monday.

He said this while speaking at the commemoration of the country’s Heroes Day in Otjiwarongo a satellite town about 280 kilometers north from the capital Windhoek.

“We must safeguard our hard-won freedom by rejecting all forms of hate speech, ethnicity, tribalism, racism and divisive language that incites violence.

“This is our country, the only country we can call home,” said Geingob.

The Namibian president said although his country was politically free they still long for financial independence as most of his countrymen are still living in abject poverty because of unavailability of opportunities.

He added that the bravery of Namibian lost heroes ensured political independence, arguing that heroism did not end with the hoisting of a flag and a national anthem, but should be continued.

It is up to deliver on the urgent promise of economic emancipation.

“We are aware that at independence, government inherited a country that was fractured along ethnic and racial lines.

“It is for this reason we adopted a policy of national reconciliation, to heal the wounds caused by a past defined by a bitter struggle and to take the country down a new path of nation building,” he said.