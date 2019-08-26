The Official Twitter account of N-Power on Monday asked N-Creative beneficiaries who just completed training to get on the SLACK application immediately and check their SMS and e-mails regularly, Concise News reports.

Dear N-Power Creative Beneficiaries who just finished training, Please get on the SLACK app immediately and check your SMS and emails regularly.#NPowerCreative pic.twitter.com/2FJODEBg5S — N-Power (@npower_ng) August 26, 2019

Recall this online news medium reported that N-Creative beneficiaries started their training on Friday, the 5th of July.

Rundown

The N-Power Creative programme which was announced in October 2018, will train and develop 5,000 young creative talents.

The strategy is to put Nigeria’s creative industry on the global radar as exporters of world-class services and content.

Training will last 3 months, made up of 1-month in-class and a 2-month hands-on group project, across selected Nigerian cities.

The participants will be trained and certified in one of the following courses:

Animation | Graphic Design | Post-production | Script Writing

At the end of the training, some participants will get local and international internship opportunities while others will be linked to job and market opportunities.

In addition, all participants will receive computing devices that will ensure that they master their skills during and after the training.

Selection Preference

→Unemployed graduates or non-graduates

→Must be between 18-35 years old

→Basic illustration skills will be an advantage for animation and graphic arts

→Script Writing, creative writing skills and analytical writing skills will be an advantage

→Problem-solving skills

→Ability to undertake self-tutorship

→Detail-oriented

→Analytical

Duration

→ 3 Months

Job

→Building/Construction Project Management

→ Animator

→Script Writer

→ Illustrator

→ Graphics Designer

→ Sound Editor

→ Film Editor

→ Visual Effects Artist

→ Game Design

→ Desktop Publishing

→ Digital Media Publishing

→ Educational/Training Content Production

Afolabi Imoukhuede receives congratulatory message

Meanwhile, in related news, Afolabi Imoukhuede, the Senior Special Assistant to President Muhammadu Buhari on Job Creation has received a congratulatory message from the scheme on Monday.

Imoukhuede is described as ‘a man at the forefront of the N-Power programme’.