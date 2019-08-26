n-power news allowance latest
Afolabi Imoukhuede – SENIOR SPECIAL ASSISTANT TO THE NG PRESIDENT ON JOB CREATION – FEDERAL GOVERNMENT OF NIGERIA/File Photo

Beneficiaries of the N-Power scheme have called on Afolabi Imoukhuede to ensure the speedy payment of allowances following his reappointment, Concise News reports.

This online news medium understands that in a letter signed by the secretary to the government of the federation Boss Mustapha, the Edo-born Imoukhuede was directed to continue overseeing the “implementation and expansion of the N-Power Youth Job Creation Programme of the Federal Government across the Federation and all other matters relating to the National Job Creation programmes of President Buhari’s administration.”

It took over 15 days into August for the Federal Government to pay the July N-Power allowance.

The scheme did not give a statement on the delay with many beneficiaries accusing its handlers of bias against Muslims who celebrated Sallah during that period.

Also, in March 2019, there was a delay in the payment of the N-Power stipend by the Federal Government.

As the N-Power scheme congratulated Afolabi on his reappointment, beneficiaries while congratulating him, called for the speedy payment of the allowance as seen below: