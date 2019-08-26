Beneficiaries of the N-Power scheme have called on Afolabi Imoukhuede to ensure the speedy payment of allowances following his reappointment, Concise News reports.

This online news medium understands that in a letter signed by the secretary to the government of the federation Boss Mustapha, the Edo-born Imoukhuede was directed to continue overseeing the “implementation and expansion of the N-Power Youth Job Creation Programme of the Federal Government across the Federation and all other matters relating to the National Job Creation programmes of President Buhari’s administration.”

It took over 15 days into August for the Federal Government to pay the July N-Power allowance.

The scheme did not give a statement on the delay with many beneficiaries accusing its handlers of bias against Muslims who celebrated Sallah during that period.

Also, in March 2019, there was a delay in the payment of the N-Power stipend by the Federal Government.

As the N-Power scheme congratulated Afolabi on his reappointment, beneficiaries while congratulating him, called for the speedy payment of the allowance as seen below:

Why was he reappointed? He has not been paying stipends on time and they went ahead to reappoint him… We need another hand that will always pay stipends on time. The reward for every labourer is his (timely) wages…. After all they is dignity in labour — Neronyl (@OskaAtta) August 26, 2019

Congratulations sir, more grace…hope this month stipend won’t be delayed as usual o….hope Npower volunteers wud be congratulated soon for a permanent employment. We hope pic.twitter.com/XRBSoMscbX — Deco_G (@iamdecogeorge) August 26, 2019

Congratulations sir and please don’t delay us our stipend for this month I take God beg you 🙏 — T. I🇺🇲🇳🇬 (@ibroti24) August 26, 2019

congratulations Mr. Afolabi but I need you to explain to us, why is our stipend always delayed and how long more do we wait to get our tablets?

Thank you for addressing these salient issues. — Saheed Adebayo (@SuperBShaddie) August 26, 2019

Congratulations Sir for a work well done. We plead you serve better and work towards our permanent employment — Chiglorious (@Chiglorious2) August 26, 2019

Congratulations sir,waiting for news on device and pay at when due please — Umukoro Timothy (@umukoro_timothy) August 26, 2019