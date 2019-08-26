Mourinho Ready To Take Over Coaching Role At Former Club

Jose Mourinho has expressed desire to return to coaching and this time, his former club Real Madrid is the destination, Concise News reports.

Mourinho left the Spanish side at the end of the 2012/2013 term after spending three seasons with the side.

He returned to England where he coach Chelsea and Manchester United (getting sacked by the latter in December, 2018).

The former Inter Milan gaffer is still nursing an interest to coach Real Madrid once the opportunity knocks on the door.

Real Madrid under Zinedine Zidane’s watch played a 1-1 disappointing draw against Real Valladolid last weekend at home.

It is believed that Zidane may quit the side after a face-off with the club over transfer signings this summer.

“I miss my football, I have the fire. The most difficult thing for me is to say “no” to the possibilities I had to work,” AS Football had quoted him as saying in July.

“I have to be patient and wait for the right one and the right one is one at the dimension of what I am as a manager.”

In a related story, United star midfielder Paul Pogba has responded to disturbing racist abuses he received on Twitter, insisting that such attack only made him a stronger person.

The French international found himself the subject of abuse on Monday after missing a penalty in United’s 1-1 draw with Wolves.

Twitter responded by promising to meet with club representatives and crack down on hateful messages on the social media platform, while Pogba also attracted support from across the world of football following the abuse.

“We have always maintained an open and healthy dialogue with our partners in this space, but we know we need to do more to protect our users. Racist behaviour has no place on our platform and we strongly condemn it” a spokesman for the company told Sky Sports News.

“To this end, we look forward to working more closely with our partners to develop shared solutions together. In the meantime, for Twitter’s part, we will continue to proactively monitor the conversation, and take aggressive enforcement action when content violates our rules.”