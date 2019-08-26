Minimum Wage: NLC Speaks On Delayed Implementation

Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has called on government at all levels to immediately commence the implementation of the new national minimum wage.

They said government can no longer hide under protracted negotiation with workers on consequential adjustment to delay the implementation.

The Congress said this after its National Executive Council meeting, expressing concern over rising cases of insecurity in the country and resolved to organise a national security summit to discuss and proffer solution to the security issues in the country.

In a communique signed by its President, Comrade Ayuba Wabba and General Secretary, Peter Ozo-Eson the Congress expressed worries over the continued delay by the Federal Government and other tiers of government in the implementation of the new national minimum wage of N30, 000 as recently enacted.

They noted that the government can no longer hide under protracted negotiations with workers in the public sector for consequential salary adjustment based on the new national minimum wage to delay the implementation of the new national minimum wage.

The demands that the payment of the new national minimum wage commences immediately, effective from the day the New National Minimum Wage was assented to by the President.

The communique added that as part of its contribution to finding solution to the security challenges in the country “the NLC would convene a National Security Summit to dispassionately engage the current challenge of insecurity in Nigeria and proffer sustainable solutions.

“Prior to the proposed Security Summit, the NEC resolved that NLC would hold rallies across Nigeria to sensitize government and citizens on the need to urgently arrest the current drift in security.”

The NLC expressed concern that there has been an increase in the wave of insecurity in Nigeria especially as marked by a resurgence in kidnapping for ransom, armed robbery, communal clashes and Boko Haram attacks.

It also expressed concern over the recent confessions of a recently arrested bandit who disclosed that helicopters drop weapons for criminals thus suggesting possible collusion between criminal elements and big-time financiers of criminality.