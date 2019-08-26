Doctors tied to the Medical Guild have urged the new Minister of Health, Dr. Osagie Ehanire, to improve on the nation’s health sector, Concise News reports.

The Guild also tasked Ehanire to start from where his predecessor, Prof. Isaac Adewole, stopped.

Chairman of the body, Dr. Babajide Saheed, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Sunday in Lagos that a lot needed to be done to improve the healthcare system.

Saheed said, “First, the new minister should make sure he finds ways to achieve Universal Health Coverage for the country, which has only covered about five percent of the population.

“He has to make sure that the primary healthcare system is in place and functional before he goes to secondary and tertiary healthcare.

“There should be infrastructure development in terms of the secondary and tertiary level of care.

“It has to be developed to the standard where qualitative healthcare will be delivered to the populace.’’

He said that the policy on immunization should be made more proactive to ensure that the country was completely free of diseases including polio and to prevent recurrence of the disease.

The chairman said, “The minister should also ensure that the new vaccine on meningitis should be taken more seriously to reduce the incidence of the disease, especially in areas that were most affected.”

Saheed said that the key to any health system was health insurance that was functional.

According to him, health insurance has to be accessible, affordable and easy for the populace to tap into.

“If all these are put in place, the healthcare system of the country will be developed and it will be better off for Nigerians,” the guild chairman said.

He called for a National Health Summit where all stakeholders in the Federal, State, and Local Government levels would discuss issues affecting the development of the health sector.

“If the primary healthcare is functional, it will reduce the burden on both the secondary and tertiary levels of healthcare,” he said.

“We should have specialization at the tertiary level of care and ensure that the teaching hospitals are well developed and equipped.

“Finally, the rivalry among health workers in the country should be resolved; in that way, the health system will be improved.”