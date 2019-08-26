Marvel Studios has announced the discharge date for the much anticipated movie, Black Panther 2, Concise News reports.

The announcement was made at Disney’s D23 exhibition on Saturday August 24, after which it was tweeted on its Twitter handle.

Black panther will formally hit theatres on May 6, 2022.

The award winning movie has history by becoming the first superhero film to be nominated for the best picture category in the 2019 Oscars.

Black panther is a 2018 American superhero film based on the Marvel Comics character of the same name.

It is the eighteenth film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU)