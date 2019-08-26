Welcome to the compilation of the latest world Biafra online news headlines update on Concise News for today, Monday August 26th, 2019.

Biafra: Nnamdi Kanu Is A Coward – Deji Adeyanju

Human right activist, Deji Adeyanju, has called out the leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) Nnamdi Kanu for misleading members of the group.

He asked Kanu to come back to Nigeria and stop instigating his group members to attack Nigerian leaders.

Ranting via his facebook page, Deji attacked those defending Kanu, and called Kanu a coward that disappeared and abandoned his members when soldiers allegedly came to his house in Abia state.

Deji told Kanu to be like himself who had been bold enough to criticise Buhari while remaining in Nigeria, saying that he was arrested nine times and imprisoned thrice under Buhari’s administration.

He said that despite all his tribulations he (Deji) is still living and criticizing Buhari and his administration in Nigeria. Read more here.

Biafra: Nnamdi Kanu’s Lawyer Regrets Attack On Ekweremadu (See Why)

Legal adviser to Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the outlawed Indigenous people of Biafra (IPOB), Vincent Obeta, has regretted the attack on former Deputy Senate President Ike Ekweremadu by IPOB members in Germany, Concise News reports.

Ekweremmadu was attacked in Nuremberg, Germany, and the group further threatened to attack Southeast governors and other Igbo leaders anywhere abroad.

Obeta, who spoke at Christ Redemption Church on the Enugu Campus of the University of Nigeria (UNN), said Ekweremadu played a vital role during the struggle for Kanu’s release.

He noted that when he secured Kanu’s bail from the Magistrates’ and High Courts, he envisaged it would be difficult for Kanu to be released despite the court order but most Igbo leaders he called did not listen to him, hence he approached Ekweremadu. Read more here.

Biafra: What Nnamdi Kanu Told Japanese Govt. About Buhari’s Visit

President Muhammadu Buhari’s visit to Japan will desecrate the country’s royal throne, according to the leader of the banned Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) Nnamdi Kanu.

Concise News understands that Buhari on Sunday left Nigeria for Japan for the African Development summit.

However, in a statement by the pro-Biafra group leader, Sunday, Buhari’s visit will damage the ancient values of the Japanese people.

According to IPOB, “the Nigerian President visit of the esteemed and revered throne of Chrysanthemum Emperor Naruhito of Japan, is a likely desecration of the Royal Palace in Tokyo. Read more here.

And that's all on the latest Biafra news headlines update on Concise News for today.