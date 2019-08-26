The Official Twitter account of N-Power on Sunday asked volunteers to ‘wait for information from their verified handles’ as regards device collection.

Concise News reports that in a tweet replying to a beneficiary’s query on the genuineness of some reports about release of device collection centres for Batch B volunteers, the scheme sues for patience.

Good day Npower, how true is the release of device collection centres for Batch B. I read an article where beneficiaries should go for device collection in all states.”

“Hi sir,

“Kindly wait for information from our verified handles on devices.”

Recall this online news medium did a fact-finding last week which revealed that no N-Power beneficiary has received SMS for detailed instruction on the venue and time for collection of their devices.

All N-Power beneficiaries are entitled to an electronic device which would be loaded with different applications that would further enhance the skills of the beneficiaries and afford them additional training opportunities during the duration of the programme.

The device grant is in conjunction with the Bank of Industry (BOI).

Each of the beneficiaries after being verified selects their choice device among multiple BOI pre-approved vendors. Read more here.

What N-Power Said Regarding ‘New Application Portal’

The Official Twitter account of N-Power on Sunday asked volunteers to disregard reports about the scheme taking new applications, Concise News reports.

In a tweet responding to beneficiaries’ query on new portal for registration, the scheme advised interested Nigerian youths to stay tuned to their verified social media channels for updates.

The Federal Government’s N-Power scheme currently engages no fewer than 500,000 youth graduates deployed to provide public health services in teaching, health, agriculture and tax and monitoring.

It also engages another 200,000 non-graduates in training or on attachment to organisations as interns.

Two batches have been recruited since the launch of the programme in 2016. Curious Nigerian youths are expectant of another job opening concerning the scheme. Read more here.