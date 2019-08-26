Good day, and welcome to the Concise News compilation of the latest Kogi State news online headlines for today, August 26th 2019.

What Kogi PDP Said About Dino Melaye’s Tribunal Ouster

The Kogi State chapter of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has described the tribunal’s ruling nullifying the election of Senator Dino Melaye (PDP- Kogi West), as murder of democracy.

The PDP in a statement signed by Bode Ogunmola, spokesman of the party, charged all its supporters to remain unperturbed by the nullification of Senator Dino Melaye’s (Kogi West) election.

According to the party, Melaye’s was the only credible election held and adjudged as the fairest during the last national and state assembly election in the state.

He alleged that the tribunal has murdered justice for a pot of potage.

He said, “it is our belief that justice will be done at the appeal court because PDP won the election convincingly and overwhelmingly.

"It's very certain that nobody can subvert people's mandate, where God lives, and we are not worried, because the whole world is laughing at the charade ruling that claims to nullify the PDP victory," he said.

Kogi Governorship Election: What I’ll Do If Elected Into Office – APC Aspirant

An All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship aspirant in Kogi State, Dr Babatunde Irukera, has promised to clean up the system and return power back to the people through purposeful and people-oriented programmes.

Concise News reports that Irukera disclosed this on Sunday in Lokoja during the inauguration of his campaign coordinators for the 21 local government areas in the state.

Irukera is the current Director-General/Chief Executive Officer, Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC).

He said that he would enthrone good governance and save the state from economic woes through faithful implementation of his Health, Employment, Learning-Education and Prosperity (HELP) agenda.

The aspirant noted that the state was in dire need of help which he was ready to offer.

He advised those on the verge of losing hope as a result of the prevailing hardship in the state to continue to trust in God. Read more here.

