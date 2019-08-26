Good day, welcome to the latest Benue State online news headlines update for today, Monday, August 26th, 2019, on Concise News.

Benue state governor Samuel Ortom and his Anambra state equivalent, Willie Obiano, have congratulated Dr Chris Ngige on his re-appointment as the Minister of Labour and Employment, Concise News reports.

Charles Akpan, Deputy Director, Press and Public Relations, in the labour ministry, said in a statement on Sunday that the duo, in separate letters they personally signed, said Ngige’s return to his old turf was “a vote of confidence”.

The statement quoted both governors as expressing delight at the development which they said should strengthen Ngige’s spirit of patriotism and zeal to deliver on national assignments.

It quoted Obiano as challenging Ngige to “fly the prestigious Anambra flag” in the discharge of his duties at the federal level”.

It also quoted Ortom as urging Ngige to deploy his experience into promoting industry harmony in the country.

Benue Varsity Students Lock School Over Poor Treatment Of Shot President

The National Union of Benue State Students (NUBESS) on Monday protested the poor handling of its National President, Comrade Smith Tyonor, who was allegedly shot by unknown persons in Makurdi, Concise News reports.

According to NAN, the students, who organised a peaceful protest, blocked the two gates to Benue State University (BSU) to demand for better treatment for their president.

Tyonor was allegedly shot at the weekend and was immediately taken to Benue State Teaching Hospital (BSUTH) in Makurdi for treatment.

Addressing the protesters at the BSU first gate, the Director of Welfare of NUBESS, BSU Chapter, Comrade Robert Faga, said they wanted the management to transfer the victim to a secured and better hospital so that he could good and adequate treatment.

Faga said that the student leader was not a cultist and was also not shot by cultist, but rather it might be sponsored by other factional NUBESS union group.

“We are protesting because they shot our president and the school is not taking a drastic action towards that. They said that they shot our president outside the school campus.

“We want the school management to take care of his treatment and security because he is not in a secured place. They are not giving him full attention too,” he said. Read more here.