Kogi Governorship Election: What I'll Do If Elected Into Office - APC Aspirant

An All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship aspirant in Kogi State, Dr Babatunde Irukera, has promised to clean up the system and return power back to the people through purposeful and people-oriented programmes.

Concise News reports that Irukera disclosed this on Sunday in Lokoja during the inauguration of his campaign coordinators for the 21 local government areas in the state.

Irukera is the current Director-General/Chief Executive Officer, Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC).

He said that he would enthrone good governance and save the state from economic woes through faithful implementation of his Health, Employment, Learning-Education and Prosperity (HELP) agenda.

The aspirant noted that the state was in dire need of help which he was ready to offer.

He advised those on the verge of losing hope as a result of the prevailing hardship in the state to continue to trust in God.

“I want you to tell everybody; your children, our fathers and mothers, tell your brothers, your sisters, tell workers and pensioners; let one tell ten; tell those who think that the end has come that help is on the way,” he said.

Irukera said that people should be given free hand to choose their next governor, saying that anything short of this might backfire.

“The time has come for us in Nigeria to choose our leaders based on character and popularity.

“We must change the narratives if Kogi must grow and develop. I will kneel down, if need be; I will prostrate and do all it takes to change the narratives of Kogi to a progressive state.

“What Kogi needs is a team which all ‘Kogites’ must belong to so as to guarantee security and prosperity.

“l have a vision of greater Kogi; you as individuals must be great. I have an Igala agenda, Okun agenda and Ebira agenda; but for the vision to become reality, there must be a mission which is for you to deliver me,” he said.

Speaking earlier, the immediate past Speaker of Kogi State House of Assembly, Hon. Ahmed Imam, described Irukera as the best among all the aspirants preparing for the APC governorship primaries on Aug. 29.

“We have the same philosophy in politics, which is good governance. We are not out to insult anybody. Ours is clean politics. We are going to start experiencing good leadership in our state.

Also speaking, the APC State Woman Leader, Hajia Fatima Allah-Dey, urged women to come out and fight for their freedom and the future of their children, saying that they had stayed too long in darkness.

“Come into the light. We have been groping in darkness for long, bulldozing our ways in the wrong direction; tighten your belt and fight for your freedom,” she said.