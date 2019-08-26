An Ivorian pastor identified as Koffi Duchrist has declared his intentions to revive late Ivorian DJ and Singer, DJ Arafat, Concise News understands.

Recall that DJ Arafat, died on Monday, August 12, in Abidjan following motorcycle accident on Sunday night, when the artiste’s motorcycle crashed into a car driven by a Radio Côte d’Ivoire journalist.

However, Duchrist, said he will resurrect the singer on the condition that his biological family and Minister of State Hamed Bakayoko, will give him the permission.

He noted that some forces in the music industry do not want DJ Arafat to be resurrected but God has declared and he will revive him.

The pastor said: “God told me to do this live and wait for a period of 5 days, that is to say by Friday at the latest, that I get in touch with the family of Dj Arafat.”

“If the family of Dj Arafat calls me at once I will leave and whatever the number of formol they put in the body of Arafat, the Lord Jesus will resurrect it.”

“I get the impression that there are people who do not like Arafat revive, I have the impression that there are wizards in this business, so stay calm, I’ll tell you because when God has opened a door nobody can shut it up Arafat will get up and take the microphone to sing”, Pastor Koffi Duchrist revealed

DJ Arafat is one of the first in his country to obtain 1 million YouTube views in less than a day on his song ‘Moto Moto’.