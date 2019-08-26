Insecurity: Brother To Atiku's Closest Ally Kidnapped

One Turaki, the brother to Jauro , one of the closest allies of Atiku Abubakar has been kidnapped in Njoboliyo in Adamawa state, Concise News reports.

This news medium understands that the kidnap took place on Sunday night as the gunmen, who were five in number, shot into the air.

“The abductors, five in number, armed to the teeth with guns, whisked him away to an unknown destination,” a source told Vanguard.

It added that the kidnappers have also contacted the family but did not want to mention the amount they demanded as ransom.

The police command image maker in Adamawa DSP Sulaiman Nguroje confirmed the incident but said a crack team has been deployed to the area to rescue the victim and arrest the culprits.

Some weeks back, a permanent secretary with the state government and the step mother of the Senator Cliff Abbo of Adamawa North were abducted and released.

Wadume: More Details Emerging

Concise News in a related development had reported that another member of the arrested kidnap Kingpin, Hamisu ‘Wadume’ Balla has been arrested in Wukari area of Taraba State, Concise News reports.

It was gathered that the home of suspect simply identified as ‘Uche’ was busted in the early hours by a detachment of operatives from the Inspector-General of Police Intelligence Response Team (IRT) drawn from units across the country.

This latest arrest now makes it six members of the gang in custody of the police with several arms recovered.

The team also recovered thirteen vehicles and identified over twenty houses allegedly owned by the kingpin.

Deputy Commissioner of Police, Abba Kyari, who leads the IRT, presented the gang leader Hamisu Balla before a military investigative panel for interrogations last week.

Submission of a report by the 7-man investigative panel to the Chief of Defence Staff is expected to take place on Monday.