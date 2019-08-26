The Delta State Civil Service Commission has started its 2019 recruitment and is now accepting applications from suitably qualified persons.

Concise News understands that the Delta State Civil Service Commission is empowered by law to appoint persons to offices in the State civil service, Dismiss and exercise Disciplinary Control over persons holding such offices.

The Delta State Civil Service Commission recruitment for 2019 started off earlier this month and will end on 30th of August.

Positions Available For Delta State Civil Service Commission Recruitment 2019

Interested persons should send in their applications for the Delta State Civil Service Commission recruitment for these positions:

1.) Graduate Agricultural Engineer

2.) Graduate Higher Livestock Superintendent

3.) Graduate Livestock Officer

4.) Graduate Higher Fisheries Superintendent

5.) Graduate Fisheries Officer

6.) Graduate Agricultural Technologist

7.) Graduate Agricultural Officer

Application Guideline For Delta State Civil Service Recruitment 2019

Follow these guidelines before sending in your application:

1. Click on the ‘Start Application’ in this link.

2. Complete the Bio-Data page ensure that your Mobile Number and EmaIL address are accurate, functional and accessible to you as your UserID and Password would be sent through them.

3. State any Disability or Special Needs you may have to enable adequate provision to be made for you through-out the recruitment process.

4. Upload a clear and recent Passport Photograph.

5. Once you finish filling the Bio-Data Page, click on the ‘Save and Continue’ button.

6. On submission of your BIO-DATA, an SMS and an EMAIL – containing your UserID and PASSWORD, would be sent to you (NB: Your UserID and PASSWORD will also be DISPLAYED under the registration status on the application page).

If you don’t get both the Email and SMS notification after finishing the registration process, kindly send an email to: jobs@deltastatecsc.gov.ng – stating your telephone number in the mail.

7. When done with the Bio-Data, you would be transferred to the Academic Qualification page.

In this place, you would need to state your Primary(Basic), Secondary(Post-Primary) and Tertiary education qualification.

Keep these things in mind, however:

a. For the Primary and Secondary Qualifications; should you have attended more than one school at any of the levels, simply state the school from which you acquired the Certificate, you are stating on this Application.

b. For the Tertiary Education Qualification, you are expected to state ONLY the FIRST DEGREE Tertiary education qualification you possess.

Click on the ‘Add Tertiary Education’ button, the qualification would appear in the panel below.

8. When you are done with this, Click the NEXT button to submit and proceed.

9. After the Qualifications page, state if you have written and passed the Administrative Staff College of Nigeria (ASCON) Examination with your ASCON No, state your NYSC status and select the POST APPLIED FOR .

10. On completing the requirements on the page, Click on ‘Complete Application.’

When you Click on the Complete Application button, a summary of the details you entered in all the fields are displayed for you to Review before confirmation.

NB: Should you discover that you have made any mistakes while completing the Application, Click on Save & Exit. Log In using your UserID and password to effect corrections and save.

After the submission of your Application, you have a grace period of 48 hours to revise any information you have submitted. This may be less should your submission be made with less than 24 hours to the closure of the Application process.

Applications that were started, but not duly completed before the closure of the application process would be discarded.

Application Closing Date

12pm on 30th August, 2019.