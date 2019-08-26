The Lagos State Police Command says its Anti-Cultism Unit have arrested 25 suspected cultists in the Ijora, Mushin, and Bariga areas of the state.

Concise News reports that the spokesman for the state police command, Bala Elkana, disclosed this in a statement on Sunday.

According to him, the team of security operatives arrested one Olaitan Rilwan on Saturday last week at the Ijora roundabout.

Elkana noted that the 20-year-old suspect, who confessed to being a member of the Ayie Confraternity, was intercepted with an automatic pistol concealed in his bag.

He explained that in follow-up operations at Bariga, one 23-year-old Mustapha Oseni and 22 others were also arrested.

In a related development, also on Saturday, operatives from the Anti-Cultism Unit arrested another suspect along Gaskiya Road in the Mushin area of the state.

The Police Public Relations Officer said one locally-made pistol with eight rounds of live cartridges was recovered from him.

He added that all the suspects would be charged to court at the conclusion of the ongoing investigations.