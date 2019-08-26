Gunmen have attacked Nigerian Customs Service (NCS) office in Calabar, carting away food items meant for delivery to Internally Displace persons camps across the country.

Concise News understands that the gunmen stormed the premises in the early hours of Sunday August 26 and shot sporadically as they tried to gain access to the warehouse.

After failed attempts to gain access, they destroyed a bus parked in front of the warehouse carting away the bags of rice loaded in the vehicle.

Speaking with newsmen, one of the officers who pleaded to be anonymous said that two suspects had been arrested in connection with the incident.

“The incident happened at around 4 a.m Sunday morning. The guys were heavily armed and they shot sporadically for a long time trying to find their way into the warehouse,” he said .

“We had to quickly call on the army and police for re-enforcement, as we speak, two suspects have been arrested and the search to arrest more is ongoing.’’

Confirming the incident, the spokesman for NCS, Joseph Attah said the gunmen could not break into the warehouse and investigation is ongoing to fish out the hoodlums