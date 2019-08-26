Gunmen Abduct CMD Of Irrua Specialist Hospital

The Chief Medical Director (CMD) of Irrua specialist teaching hospital in Irrua, Edo State, Dr Sylvanus Okogbenin has reportedly been kidnapped by unknown gunmen.

The attackers were said to have ambushed Dr Okogbenin’s vehicle at the Ramat park area of Benin City, the state capital.

According to Channels TV, Dr Okogbenin was on his way to Irrua when the gunmen accosted him.

Two security escorts who accompanied the doctor were reportedly shot and suffered life-threatening injuries while the CMD was whisked away.

According to eyewitnesses, the attackers shot into the air to scare people away.

The state police commissioner says an investigation is already ongoing in a bid to apprehend the kidnappers and rescue Dr Okogbenin.