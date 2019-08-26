The presidential candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in 2019 Atiku Abubakar said he gave N50m to the Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library as a donation

In a press statement on Monday, Atiku said he was not the only person that make donations to the Library.

“For the avoidance of doubt, Mallam Babalele Abdullahi, Atiku Abubakar’s son-in-law, did not donate any money in cash to the Olusegun Obasanjo Library,” the statement said.

“Yes, he did facilitate a donation of fifty million naira to the Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library, but so did many other individuals, including civic-minded traditional rulers, state Governors, bankers and captains of industry.

“This is because the Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library is a non-governmental organisation that plays a pivotal role in promoting peace and stability in Nigeria, and that should be applauded.”

Additionally, the former Vice President said the “Donations to institutions set up to promote peace in Nigeria and Africa are to be commended, not criminalised.

“Presidential libraries in America and other parts of the world are similarly funded by donations from civic-minded individuals.

“For the avoidance of doubt, Mallam Abdullahi’s donation of fifty million naira was made via a bank transfer, in full compliance with the law. He did not donate or make any payment in cash, as the EFCC is erroneously and salaciously misleading the public.

“Furthermore, the sources of these funds are completely legitimate and have been conclusively proven to the EFCC.

“It is instructive to note that even the EFCC has not once claimed these funds to be the proceeds of any illegal activity whatsoever.”

Concise News understands that the transaction that has become part of the larger money-laundering probe by EFCC of the €150million is being investigated by the anti-graft agency.

“The truth is that there is desperation on the part of the current administration to rope in former President Olusegun Obasanjo into a crime as a way of silencing his voice, which they see as the preeminent critical voice against the misrule that they have foisted on Nigerians,” the statement added.

“This is why they asked the Federal Inland Revenue Service to falsely and libelously include his name in a published list of tax evaders, along with the names of other Peoples Democratic Party sympathisers, such as prominent international singer and pride of Nigeria, Davido, who played a prominent role in PDP’s gubernatorial campaign in Osun state, for which he is being punished.”