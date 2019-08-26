EFCC Storms Obasanjo Library Over Alleged Money Laundering

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has extended its probe of the alleged laundering of 150 million euros cash by former Vice President Atiku Abubakar’s son-in-law to Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library.

Concise News learned that the investigators went to the Library on August 8 to authenticate the claims by one of those under probe that he gave $140,000 (about N50 million) to one of the library officials.

The EFCC officials and policemen, in a report by The Nation, combed some offices at the former President’s Library.

“Our operatives went to the library with some riot policemen in anticipation of possible resistance. But there was none. We did our job lawfully without any inhibition. We are still investigating the case. We are screening some documents in our possession on the matter,” the national daily quoted an EFCC investigator as saying.

The Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library was opened on March 4, 2017. It is a historic, tourist and academic centre established as a national archive for the preservation of documents and materials used by the President during his tenure between 1999 and 2007.

Atiku’s son-in-law Abdullahi Babalele is being investigated alongside others for allegedly laundering €150 million. The money was believed to have been spent to influence the 2019 election in which Atiku was the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate.

About €67, 950,000 was traced to ex-VP Atiku’s associate Uyi Giwa-Osagie’s account, Babalele’s account, two slush firms and two Bureau de Change operators.

Babalele is expected to account for 41,900,000 euros.

Sources said of the cash credited to Babalele’s account, he gave about N50million ($140,000) to his childhood friend, Bashir Mohammed to deliver to an official at the Presidential Library in Abeokuta.

The anti-graft agency is investigating why the money was taken to the Presidential Library.

Bashir has reportedly admitted that he delivered the cash to the Presidential Library.

It was learned that Bashir was taken by detectives to the Presidential Library.