EFCC Speaks On Abba Kyari's Role In Oyo-Ita's Investigation

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has explained that the ongoing probe of the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Mrs. Winifred Oyo-Ita was not instigated by the Chief of Staff to the President, Abba Kyari.

The anti-graft agency said that its investigation has always been evidence-based and most often triggered by petitions or intelligence.

It maintained that it is an independent agency created by law to fight corruption without fear or favour.

The EFCC made the clarifications in a statement by its Head of Media and Publicity, Wilson Uwujaren, against the backdrop of the ongoing investigation of a N3 billion fraud in the Office of the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation.

The statement said: “The attention of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has been drawn to reports by a section of the media, insinuating that the ongoing investigation of the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Mrs. Winifred Oyo-Ita by the commission was instigated by the Chief of Staff to the President, Mallam Abba Kyari.

“The commission wishes to state that there is no truth in these claims, and urges the general public to disregard the reports as the handiwork of mischief makers.

“For the avoidance of doubt, investigation by the EFCC is evidence-based. Most often, they are triggered by petitions or intelligence.

“In the case of the HoS, Oyo- Ita’s investigation, it was prompted by intelligence received by the Commission.

“The EFCC is an independent agency created by law to fight corruption without fear or favour.

“In the discharge of its mandate, the commission does not take instructions from extraneous bodies neither will it lend itself to be used to settle scores by anyone.

“The commission again wishes to appeal to the media to be circumspect in their reportage and not lend themselves to actions that could befuddle the activities of the commission.”