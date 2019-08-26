Foreign coaches like Gernot Rohr are not passionate about home-based players and as such do not invite them to the national team, according to a former star Daniel Amokachi.

Amokachi who was a former Assistant coach of the Super Eagles, noted this recently where he lamented the inability of players in the local league to move into the senior team.

During the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations, where Nigeria won the bronze medal, only one home-based star – goalkeeper Ikechukwu Ezenwa – made the team of 23.

And the former Everton man believes that the situation “has to do with the administrators because they are the ones that give the coaches coming to the country instructions on what to do, and conditions to work with.”

He added: “I was blessed to work with the late Amodu Shuaibu, Austin Eguavoen and late Stephen Keshi, and I know their enthusiasm when it comes to the home-based players because they all came through the ranks.

“That’s the difference between them and those coming from outside. Most people coming from outside are not Nigerians, they are not passionate about the players playing at home, they are just here to do their job and get paid, not like our own who are passionate on developing the players back home.

“They know the talents that Nigerians possess, especially if you go deep; we have the quality that can help.

“In 2013, we practically won the AFCON with home-based players. They qualified us for the championship and won it for us.

“Four or five players from the Nigerian league were starting games and that says a lot about the coach.

“But everyone knows how these foreign coaches go about their job and you can’t blame them.

“We just keep hoping that the coaches will consider the players, especially the young ones coming from the home front, and let them get a chance in the team.”