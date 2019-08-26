English team to find themselves in the Group of Death at this season’s Champions League as the teams are in pot one except for Tottenham, which leaves Piochettino’s side at greater risk of a nightmare draw.

Teams from the same country cannot play each other, so from pot one, Spurs could face Barcelona, Bayern Munich, Juventus, PSG or Zenit St Petersburg.

In pot three they could draw Inter Milan – boosted by the arrival of new manager Antonio Conte ex-Man Utd striker Romelu Lukaku – and RB Leipzig from pot four.

Although it is unconfirmed, Real Madrid, Atletico Madrid, Borussia Dortmund, Napoli, Shakhtar Donetsk, Ajax and Benfica are all set to join Spurs in pot two.

When And Where Will Champions League Draw Takes Place

The Champions League 2019/20 group stage draw will be held August 29th 2019, in Monaco, France as the season is set to kick start on September 17/18 2019.

How does the draw work?

1. 26 teams given direct entry to the group stage will be joined by the six winners of the play-off ties.

2. The teams will then be split into four seeding pots.

3. Pot 1 consists of the holders, Europa League winners and the champions of the six highest-ranked nations. Pots 2 to 4 are determined by the club coefficient rankings.

4. No team can play a club from their own association, with the exact draw procedure to be confirmed before the ceremony.

5. The draw also establishes the groups for the UEFA Champions League path of the UEFA Youth League.

Check Out 2019/20 Champions League Schedule In Full

Playoff round, first leg – August 20/21

Playoff round, second leg – August 27/28

Group stage draw, Monaco – August 29

September 2019

Group stage, matchday one – September 17/18

October 2019

Group stage, matchday two – October 1/2

Group stage, matchday three – October 22/23

November 2019

Group stage, matchday four – November 5/6

Group stage, matchday five – November 26/27

December 2019

Group stage, matchday six – December 10/11

Round of 16 draw, Nyon – December 16

February 2020

Round of 16, first leg – February 18/19 and 25/26

March 2020

Round of 16, second leg – March 10/11 and 17/18

Quarterfinal and semi-final draw, Nyon – March 20

April 2020

Quarterfinals, first leg – April 7/8

Quarterfinals, second leg – April 14/15

Semifinals, first leg – April 28/29

May 2020

Semifinals, second leg – May 5/6

Final, Istanbul – May 30