CAC Pastor Tasks Govt On National Development

The Pastor in Charge of Teens Assembly, Christ Apostolic Church (CAC), Medaiyese Regional Headquarters, Garki, Pastor Paul Adegbola has urged government to explore teenagers talent for national development.

Concise News reports that Adegbola gave the advice on Sunday in Abuja at the graduating ceremony of the church’s 2019 Rhema Bible School.

He said there was need for government to create enabling environment for teenagers to explore their hidden talents.

“If government create enabling environment for teenagers to make use of their talents, this country will move forward.

“If Nigeria teens can put their minds in great things, God can use them to revive the country.”

The pastor also advised teenagers to seek God, know and fear Him at their early stage in life.

“A lot of teenagers have bundles of talents but they don’t know that they have something.

“It is critical for them to seek God, the giver of that talent so that they can channel their energies, passions to God and grow up fulfilled.”

Adegbola said that the bible schools which began 17 years ago had positively impacted on people who passed through it.

“Today, many of them have graduated working and above all we are seeing changes spiritually.”

He said that the school was established when the church noticed that some teenagers were not purposefully engaged during schools holiday.

In her sermon, one of the teenagers who preached during the church Sunday service, Miss Dorcas Awotunde, titled “Triumphant Teenagers in the 21st century”, advised teenagers to prioritise God.

Awotunde said that teenage life is made up of spiritual, academic, social and emotional aspects that must be balanced.

She said that achieving success in each of the aspects required playing of key roles by the teenagers themselves, their parents and the church.

Awotunde urged teenagers to have faith in God, trust in Him and develop their spiritual life to be able to conquer challenges of life.

“The social aspect focus on your relationship with other people. At this stage a lot of teenagers focus on the reigning styles, music and others.

“At this stage you want to know the kind of friends you need, you try to realise your inner self and where you fit into society. The internet is also part of the social life.

“In this stage I beg our parents not to shun us, instead they should be close to us, to guide and encourage us,” Awotunde said.

The Coordinator of the School, Mrs Monisola Fadoju, said that the school was established to cater for spiritual, psychological, sociol, and educational need of teenagers during school vacations.

According to Fadoju, some of the activities carried out during the two weeks camp includes theological studies, English Language, devotional studies, ICT, Mathematics, undergraduate studies and general studies.

“To explore their skills, this year we also have vocational studies like soap making, lunch bags, hand bang, fascinator, popularly known as hats. We also did sport and talent shows like singing and drama.

“We are believing God that just like Oxford University, Leed University started, one day this school will grow to become a seminary or university that will be reckoned with worldwide.”

Fadoju said that the 2019 programmes had over 160 attendance of teenagers not only from CAC, but from other denominations within Abuja.

“Last year we had children from seven other denominations, for this year we will later meet to analyse the attendance.”

Highlights of the occasion includes exhibition of vocational skills’ products such as soap and hand bags produced by the children.

There was also presentation of gifts to overall best teenagers and those that had outstanding performance in each of the courses offered.