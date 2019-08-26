President Muhammadu Buhari has sent his condolences to the family, friends and fans of former Super Falcons striker Ifeanyi Chiejine.

Concise News reports that Chiejine died on August 21 after a brief illness

In a condolence message issued by Buhari’s Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, the President sympathised with the Super Falcons.

Describing the former striker as a dedicated and passionate player, Buhari commended her patriotism in playing for the country at three World Cups and two Olympic finals.

The president observed that the deceased had made history as the youngest player in the 1999 Women’s World Cup.

He affirmed that Chiejine was a worthy ambassador of Nigeria who showed dexterity on the field and provided leadership for the team as the first captain.

Few days ago, the Minister of Youth and Sports, Sunday Dare, expressed shock and sadness over the sudden death of the veteran national female football player.

Dare said the ex-international was a fearless heroine that threaded where few dared.