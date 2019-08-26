The Director-General, National Council for Arts and Culture (NCAC), Olusegun Runsewe, has said Nigerian cross-dresser Bobrisky is a national disgrace.

Speaking in an interview with Vanguard, Runsewe said Bobrisky must be condemned to go back to how he was initially created.

Reacting to an earlier statement credited to him that the cross-dresser must be arrested, the NCAC boss said Bobrisky must be brought to law in order to save Nigeria from war that may arise in the future.

Runsewe said: “He started by selling and using bleaching creams, now, he has grown boobs, bums and hips. If a Bobrisky is doing well with his immora l lifestyle, how do you convince Nigerian youths to do the right thing?”

“Bobrisky has the right, but not within the Nigerian environment. There are others like him, but they live outside the country. If we don’t address Bobrisky as early as possible, he will form a team that will spread like wildfire.

“This will result in a lot of suicide cases, because the typical Nigerian parent would not want to see their child become a Bobrisky.

“I have information that over twenty-three Nigerian boys are already starting Bobrisky’s brand. Immediately we started the war, they pulled out because we are going to get them arrested. They cannot destroy this country.”

“Bobrisky is not a role model or icon Nigerian youths should look up to. We should all condemn him so that he would go back to how he was created.

“He has a right to leave Nigeria for any country that practices and encourages trans-gender lifestyle. If he is caught on the streets of this country, he will be dealt with ruthlessly.”