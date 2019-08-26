President Muhammadu Buhari’s visit to Japan will desecrate the country’s royal throne, according to the leader of the banned Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) Nnamdi Kanu.

Concise News understands that Buhari on Sunday left Nigeria for Japan for the African Development summit.

However, in a statement by the pro-Biafra group leader, Sunday, Buhari’s visit will damage the ancient values of the Japanese people.

According to IPOB, “the Nigerian President visit of the esteemed and revered throne of Chrysanthemum Emperor Naruhito of Japan, is a likely desecration of the Royal Palace in Tokyo.

“Yesterday August 24, 2019, I took the liberty of writing to the court of His Imperial Majesty of the most esteemed and revered Throne of Chrysanthemum Emperor Naruhito of Japan, on the likely desecration of the royal palace in Tokyo with the presence of Nigeria President.

“I most respectfully drew the attention of His Imperial Majesty to the damaging impact the presence of Nigeria President would have on the ancient values of the Japanese society that prides itself in upholding the highest standards of honour and probity.

“I equally requested the Emperor use his considerable standing as the symbol of Japan to demand an honest investigation into some of the issues we have raised over who the President is.”

It added: “IPOB planned campaign against Buhari and the request on the Japanese authorities we know are best placed to unravel and confirm the truth and the rude shock Nigeria is about to receive on a rude awakening over its President.”

Lawyer’s Regret

In a related development, Kanu’s Legal adviser Vincent Obeta, has regretted the attack on former Deputy Senate President Ike Ekweremadu by IPOB members in Germany, Concise News reports.

Ekweremmadu was attacked in Nuremberg, Germany, and the group further threatened to attack Southeast governors and other Igbo leaders anywhere abroad.

Obeta, who spoke at Christ Redemption Church on the Enugu Campus of the University of Nigeria (UNN), said Ekweremadu played a vital role during the struggle for Kanu’s release.

He noted that when he secured Kanu’s bail from the Magistrates’ and High Courts, he envisaged it would be difficult for Kanu to be released despite the court order but most Igbo leaders he called did not listen to him, hence he approached Ekweremadu.

Obeta said: “Once I got the bails at the Magistrates’ and High Court, it was obvious that the Federal Government would not release Nnamdi Kanu or obey the court judgment in that respect.

“I became very frustrated and resorted to Igbo leaders but most of the persons I reached out to did not listen to me until I contacted Ekweremadu and he agreed to help.”